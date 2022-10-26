LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – How does the Nevada Dept of Transportation know how many people are or aren’t in cars using H-O-V lanes? NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins:

“The sensors that we put in at 15 locations over the summer use infrared technology and a camera. It takes a picture of every car and it actually uses heat signatures.”

Hopkins says humans are helping computers to better understand the hard data

“Using machine learning and artificial intelligence to teach the technology what occupants are; to differentiate between a person and a dog, for instance, or between a passenger and some equipment or some luggage.”

Before you freak out about cameras photographing you and your car (and forget the cool stuff NDOT is doing to better utilize the HOV lanes), Hopkins stresses that the pictures taken are not used for HOV enforcement.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone