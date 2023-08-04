LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer writes in with “What’s HIKING him crazy?”

Bruce is a fan of the Kraft Mountain Loop trail out at Redrock Canyon. He sent in a few pictures with his email [photos included in video above]:

“The Bureau of Land Management works hard to mark and maintain this trail. Yet some individuals, likely the same ones, repeatedly vandalize and push over rock filled trail markers. BLM rebuilds only to have this rapidly happen again. Come on people, a little consideration!”

Bruce, I don’t know if we’re changing the hearts and minds of whoever’s doing this, but we’re checking with the BLM to see if they might want to weigh in. Thanks for taking the time to write. Keep on hiking.

