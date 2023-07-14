LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s a rare opportunity to say something *won’t* be Driving You Crazy!

You may have tried to avoid I-15 north of the Spaghetti Bowl the past few weekends after hearing about lane restrictions leading to big back-ups.

The last of those was scheduled to start tonight and last until Monday morning, taking the southbound side of the freeway down to one lane from Washington to the Spaghetti Bowl.

But just yesterday, the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins let us know that that work has been cancelled, saying the contractor has adjusted schedules and found “alternative solutions” for the work, whatever that means.

Regardless: Thanks, NDOT – and thanks contractors!

Enjoy your lane-restriction-free I-15 drive through the Spaghetti Bowl this weekend!

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

