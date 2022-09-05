LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another of many viewer emails about horrible driving around elementary schools.

Lydia’s complaints could be from any of the Clark County School District’s more than 200 elementary schools, so even though the pictures here – from the CCSD Police Dept’s funny / not funny facebook page – aren’t from the school she’s talking about, they sure could be. She writes:

“Every single day I witness speeding, illegal u turns and double parking near Tomiyasu Elementary at Annie Oakley and Rawhide. How do we get police to come ticket these crazy drivers?”

Lydia, I can’t guarantee that the CCSDPD will get out to Tomiyasu, but I’m passing your info along to them. Thanks for taking the time to write in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.