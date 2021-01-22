What’s Driving You Crazy? – Hitting “the trail” in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Hitting the trail where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. Let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

Last week we talked about three new Centennial Bowl freeway connections as well as the east-west non-freeway connections between Oso Blanca and Sky Pointe.

To make those happen, Oso Blanca will be re-aligned and widened. It’ll also connect further south to Centennial Center

On the east side of the 95, Sky Pointe will be relocated and widened. And will connect Centennial Pkwy and Azure Drive.

Now about that brand new multi-use trail not just around Centennial Pkwy and Sky Pointe. It’ll actually stretch from Grand Montecito to Tenaya and will include several miles of new bike lanes and sidewalks.

As we mentioned last week, this $155-million final phase of the Centennial Bowl project kicked off at the first of the month and is scheduled to take 3 years to complete.

To read the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s news release about the final phase of the Centennial Bowl project: click here.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

