LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Coming soon to four freeway off-ramps: wrong-way driver alerts

In addition to the “Wrong Way” signs at every freeway off-ramp around Las Vegas, the Nevada Dept of Transportation is upgrading four interchanges with flashing lights, radar and cameras. A video from the Florida Dept of Transportation says:

“Radar detectors and cameras are triggered when wrong-way driving occurs on an exit ramp and two red L-E-D highlighted ‘wrong way’ signs flash to alert the driver headed in the wrong direction.”

The system also gets pictures of vehicles passing the signs and sends an alert to traffic management centers and the highway patrol. NDOT has already put these systems in on part of I-80 in the Reno/Sparks area – and they’re working!

The four interchanges getting these systems are I-15 and Starr in the south valley and along US95 in the northwest at Durango, Skye Canyon and Kyle Canyon. The installations start Sunday and are scheduled to be online by the end of October, and there could be more as time goes on.

