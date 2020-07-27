What’s Driving You Crazy? – High-speed train project derails lanes on I-15

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The future train project to southern California is going to derail a lane of traffic on I-15 this week.

As part of surveying work for the XpressWest project, the right shoulder and the right lane of southbound I-15 will be closed from Warm Springs and running for 12 miles (to around the 7 Magic Mountains painted rock sculptures).

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says the closures will run every night this week from 9 each evening and scheduled to run until 5 each following morning.

