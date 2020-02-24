What’s Driving You Crazy? – Henderson’s proposal to replace the outdoor Pavilion

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – The City of Henderson’s plans to replace the outdoor pavilion with a 6,000 seat indoor arena are driving one viewer crazy

Kim writes:

“Traffic on Green Valley Parkway between the 215 and Horizon Ridge is already congested! One can only imagine what construction traffic will do to the intersection of Paseo Verde and Green Valley!!!”

As we’ve reported on 8NewsNow other folks have expressed similar concerns.

The city’s website has a couple of recently updated pages answering several questions about the proposal. The city says it was already looking at replacing the 18-year-old pavilion, noting two wind-driven failures of the overhead tent structure. The city says an inspection following the most recent failure last year showed the support structure for the canopy would have to be replaced because it’s not up to current building codes, going on to mention replacing seats and the pavilion’s sound system.

Anyone who’s not happy with the arena plan should check out the web site’s “frequently asked questions” page with answers to such questions as:

I’m worried about traffic on Green Valley Parkway. What is your plan?

Where will people park at the new arena?

Will this impact the Henderson Multigenerational Center?

AND

Why didn’t we know about this?

I want to mention the answer to that last one:

The City will be hosting a community meeting about the arena proposal Monday, March 9 at Sun City MacDonald Ranch’s Clubhouse from 4pm-7pm.

8newsnow will be there. Kim thanks for writing in. Here’s a link to the City of Henderson’s web page:

https://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/henderson-pavilion/future-plans/future-plans-faqs

