What’s Driving You Crazy? – Heavy traffic around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Even with a capacity limit, getting to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR weekend can still drive you crazy.

Our friend Tony Illia from the Nevada Dept of Transportation has passed along the advice we usually give for big events there where upwards of 80-thousand folks have shown up in the past. This weekend they’re saying the crowd will be more like 12,500. We won’t know until we get there, but I have to believe that traffic this weekend *shouldn’t* be as bad as it has been in the past, especially if you take advantage of other ways to get to the speedway. You *can* skip the northbound 15! Check out these alternatives. If you’re coming from the west, and especially the northwest – get to the 215 northern beltway all the way to the 15. Another option that you can keep just between you and me? Las Vegas Blvd! It takes you right up to the speedway. Giving yourself plenty of time to get there will help. And whatever else you’re taking, don’t forget to pack your patience. Keep it right here on 8newsnow for all your race coverage.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

