LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Get ready for a week of traffic jams on Sahara around I-15.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says there will be partial closures of Sahara in both directions as well as the flyover exit ramp from the southbound 15 to go east on Sahara (toward the strip).

In addition to striping lanes and installing raised pavement markers, crews will be putting the finishing touches on the work that’s been going on there off & on for months.

The work is scheduled to be mostly in the overnight hours – 9pm to 7am starting Sunday night and running until next Friday morning.

But when that work continues after 5am, there will be more cars on the road, more back-ups, and more frustration that can be avoided if you plan ahead to maybe get off the south 15 at either Charleston or Spring Mountain, with Desert Inn also an alternate for east-west travel.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!



Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.