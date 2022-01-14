What’s Driving You Crazy? – Having a “blast” widening Ft Apache in the southwest valley

LAS VEGADS ( KLAS ) – Clark County is serious about expanding Ft Apache between Warm Springs and down toward Wigwam. How serious?

There’s something that may look and sound familiar in the video [above]. It’s from November of 2020 when the Nevada Dept of Transportation was blasting dynamite charges on State Highway 160 around Mountain Springs as part of a widening and improvement project.

Well, Clark County is going to be doing something similar later today and again next Tuesday. Ft Apache will be closed from noon to 12:30 both days between Warm Springs and Long Boat Key, which is about a half mile north of Wigwam. Drivers will be detoured over to Durango.

The County’s Dan Kulin says the blasts will remove up to 19 feet of the rock slope on the west side of Ft. Apache, displacing an estimated 10 to 12,000 cubic yards of rock.

The widening project is scheduled to wrap up in July.

