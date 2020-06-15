What’s Driving You Crazy? – H-O-V lane closures

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What’s driving you crazy? How about losing H-O-V lanes on I-15.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation is taking away the H-O-V lanes of both north and southbound I-15 between Spring Mountain and Flamingo. It started last night and is scheduled to run until next Wednesday. Work hours are 9 at night until 5 each following morning.

NDOT’s Tony Illia says:

The temporary lane closures are needed to repair median barrier rail damage caused by a vehicle crash.

So that’s 9pm to 5am no H-O-V lane for either north or southbound I-15 between Spring Mountain and Flamingo. Until next Wednesday, June 24.

May I also, please, take a moment to talk about maintaining and possibly even increasing your awareness of your fellow drivers at all times, and maybe a little bit more overnight? If you see something and want to say something, don’t hesitate to safely pull over to call 9-1-1 (if you don’t have a car speakerphone hook-up). If we can get one impaired driver off the road, that’s a start. Thanks.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

