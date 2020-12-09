What’s Driving You Crazy? – Growth in the far northwest valley means more traffic signals

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A “signal” that the northwest valley is really growing.

The City of Las Vegas has announced 7 new traffic signals for the area, with construction on the first one starting monday at Farm Road and Oso Blanca. The city says it should be ready for traffic by the end of March.

Two more will get started in March: Oso Blanca and Grand Montecito; and Grand Teton at Hualapai. They should be good to go sometime in May.

In April, look for work crews at Grand Teton and Grand Canyon, with the signal ready in June.

In June work will start on a signal at Farm Rd and Grand Canyon, with completion in August.

Work on the last two new signals is scheduled to start in July at Deer Springs and Grand Canyon as well as Centennial Pkwy and Ft Apache with completion in Sept/Oct.

From the City of Las Vegas:

Travel lanes will be reduced intermittently to facilitate the planned construction of road improvements consisting of seven new traffic signals, one pedestrian flasher beacon, roadway surface, curb and gutters, sidewalk, ADA access and fiber-optic cable installation for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Minimal lane restrictions will be in place on various side streets.

Crews will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approximately nine months. Please note that this project may require night work in certain nonresidential areas; however, no night work is planned in residential areas at this time.

Buckle up, drive carefully & please put down that phone!

