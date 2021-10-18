What’s Driving You Crazy? – Good news & bad news on “The Big Squeeze”

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The coming week on the “Big Squeeze” doesn’t look too bad.

The 95/515 is scheduled to be down to one or two lanes between Boulder Highway and Flamingo from 9 each night until 5 each following morning every night this week.

There’s also work on Desert Inn road under the freeway this week.

Both D-I – *and* Eastern are scheduled to be closed to through traffic *next* week under the freeway for bridge demolition and reconstruction.

There’s a lot more work yet to go on what’s officially called the I-515 rehabilitation project.

Here’s the link to NDOT’s website about the project CLICK HERE.

