There’s good news and bad news for your Labor Day weekend out-of-town travel on I-15. We’ll start with the good news.

It’s for the southbound 15 past Primm and south of the Nipton road exit, where the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has suspended emergency bridge repair work that had a couple of lanes blocked. Caltrans tweeted that a moratorium for the Labor Day holiday started this morning and will last until next Tuesday at 6 pm – unless there’s an emergency.

Now the bad news. This is for both north and southbound 15 on your way to or from Mesquite. Justin Hopkins from the Nevada Dept of Transportation says: “We have that single lane closure that’s in effect in a semi-permanent fashion. We’re doing some trenching work there, laying some fiber optic cables for a ‘smart traffic’ system. And unfortunately, even if we wanted to, we couldn’t move that barrier because there’s a four-foot hole in the road.”

The two mile or so lane closure is expected to really back up traffic during the day, so ndot is suggesting making that trip either super early in the morning, or much later in the day. Now to the southbound 15 lane closure

According to Hopkins, “It’s much shorter – only about 1500 feet – but the problem that we see is that it’s up an incline. So, if you get stuck behind a truck that’s going 20mph or taking a while to accelerate, that could cause a back-up.”

Everyone at NDOT as well as police everywhere urge you to be patient anywhere you’re driving. Maybe these “heads-ups” will help prevent road rage in an already unfortunate situation. And please don’t be “that guy” who thinks driving on the shoulder will help. It won’t.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.