LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Good news and bad news at the 95/515 and Charleston

First, the good news: after being closed for about a month, the ramp from Charleston to go north on the 95/515 is scheduled to reopen Friday evening around 7.

Now, the bad news: starting next Monday morning the Nevada Dept of Transportation will be shutting down the exit ramp from the southbound 95/515 to get onto Charleston. Just like the entrance ramp that’s about to reopen, the exit ramp will be closed for about a month

With no exit at Charleston, you can get off before hand at Eastern, or afterward at Boulder Hwy.

This is all part of the ongoing NDOT project to not only widen the freeway ramps at Charleston, but also to add a lane to the 95/515 in that area.

