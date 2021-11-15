What’s Driving You Crazy? – Giant video screens near busy roads

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Wondering about giant video screens near busy roads

Terry writes: “With driver distraction being one of the leading causes of crashes, does it really make sense to put up a 27,600 square foot video screen on the side of Allegiant Stadium for people driving on the freeway to watch football? What could possibly go wrong?”

Good question, Terry. Some might also wonder about the exterior of Resorts World playing giant videos next to the strip.

I haven’t talked with either Allegiant Stadium or Resorts World, and I’m curious to hear *your* thoughts.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

