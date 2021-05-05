What’s Driving You Crazy? – Getting real about Real ID

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Getting real about “Real ID”

Following our recent story about renewing your driver’s license online, Larry emailed me:

“Can you get the star on your license online, too, or do you have to go in to show proof of identity?”

He’s talking about the “Real ID” that I hope you’ve heard about. I checked with Kevin Malone from the DMV. He says:

“You have to upgrade to a Real ID in person. And there’s a website for that: https://GetRealNevada.com”

That website explains:

“In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act to set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses. Americans will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another accepted form of identification to go through airport security or enter secure federal buildings.”

And just to make sure you’re up-to-date, the deadline for getting a Real ID was recently extended to May 3, 2023.

Thanks for writing in Larry. And thanks for the clarification, Kevin.

