LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Heads-up on a month’s worth of work coming to Valley View south of Flamingo.

The Clark County Water Reclamation District is going to be digging a trench in the left lane of northbound Valley View north of Harmon up to Flamingo for new sewer piping.

While the water reclamation folks say there will still be two northbound lanes of Valley View open, they also say drivers in the area should expect lane closures and noise during the work.

The work starts today and is scheduled to run through August 3, between 7 in the morning and 3:30 in the afternoon Monday through Friday only, and that street parking on Valley View won’t be allowed during the work.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone



Join the Driving You Crazy conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.