What’s Driving You Crazy? – Getting in and out of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during upcoming NASCAR races

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Ready or not, NASCAR’s racing into southern Nevada for four days of fun at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Whether you’re going to the Star Nursery 150 tomorrow night, the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Friday night, the Alsco Uniforms 302 Saturday afternoon, or the big Southpoint 400 Sunday (or maybe all of them) the Las Vegas Motor Speedway wants to keep traffic in and out the area as manageable as possible.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation tells us there aren’t any lane restrictions planned through the ongoing construction where the I-15 meets the northern 215 beltway, so that’s good.

While lots of people take the 15 right up the speedway, there are some better alternatives, depending on where you’re coming from.

For the far west, northwest and northern parts of the valley, you’d be much better off jumping on the 215 beltway all the way over to the 15.

From northeast Clark County, the 15 south to the Speedway should work.

For the southeast valley, Henderson and Boulder City, try the I-11, 95/515 to Las Vegas Blvd and take that all the way to Speedway Entry #3.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

