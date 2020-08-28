What’s Driving You Crazy? – Get your words up in lights all over the state

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You still have a chance to have your words up in lights all over the state. Let me explain. Ready? Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

There are no plans to put in overhead signs at the project where US95 meets the northern 215 beltway. There *are* nearly 400 overhead signs spread all across the silver state. So we’ll all have *plenty* of opportunities to see the winning entry of the contest from the Nevada Department of Transportation. We mentioned this a few weeks ago and just wanted to remind you that the deadline for entries is next Monday, August 31st.

Remember how most of us get a chuckle out of something clever showing up on those signs? Like “don’t be a stinker – use your blinker”?

NDOT director Kristina Swallow says, “Roadway signs can be a first-line defense in reminding motorists to drive safely. The more creative, relatable, and memorable – the better.”

A quick reminder of some of the obvious restrictions: nothing obscene, no advertising, no websites or phone numbers. Your message has to be about traffic safety. No more than three lines of 18 characters in each line (including spacing), with no hashtags, punctuation, or emojis. You have to be at least 16 to enter.

And you can only enter at this NDOT web page:

nevadadot.com/sign

The winners announced next month to be rotated through some or all of those hundreds of overhead signs.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.