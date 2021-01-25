What’s Driving You Crazy? – Get used the cone maze on Las Vegas Blvd

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More on the Las Vegas Blvd cone maze that may be driving you crazy.

Bottom line? If you haven’t gotten used to it, you’ve got plenty of time to do so.

After Clark County confirmed that there will be ongoing repaving-related lane restrictions through July from Sahara to Spring Mountain, I got an update from the City of Las Vegas on The Blvd from Sahara north up to Stewart.

The three-year-long $125-million project is moving right along. By the time this biggest project in the public works dept history is done:

Underground utilities replaced will include, water, sewer, storm drain, gas and fiber optics.

The existing drains are from 1954, the waterlines from 1955, some of the traffic signals from 1965. And the sewer pipe was installed 79 years ago – 1942.

There will be all new traffic signals, medians (replanting existing trees & adding 200 more), curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

Also: new and/or improved bus stop access, with two new right-turn pockets at Charleston and at Stewart.

With work scheduled from 6am to 4pm, Monday through Friday the city reminds you to expect lane restrictions and delays. Maryland Parkway and Grand Central Parkway are recommended as alternate routes for north/south traffic.

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.