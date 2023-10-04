LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The constant stream of road closures and lane restrictions for the Formula 1 race may lead you to conclude that traffic disruptions on and around the Las Vegas Strip will never end. We’ll sure find out when the race is over about 6 weeks from now.

Until then: let’s repeat this week’s biggest upcoming changes. They’re for tomorrow and they mainly affect Koval between Sands and Flamingo.

First: the intersection of Flamingo and Koval is scheduled to be shut down in all four directions for 4 hours – from 6am to 10am.

And you pretty much want to stay away from Koval the entire day. From 1am to 5pm you won’t be able to go southbound from just south of Sands all the way to Rochelle, which is a block south of Flamingo.

If and when you can get to northbound Koval in that area, you’ll have only one lane.

There’s plenty of other work yet to be completed from The Strip and Spring Mountain down to Harmon.

