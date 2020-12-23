What’s Driving You Crazy? – Following up on the pedestrian crosswalk on Nellis near Bonanza

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Nightmare on Nellis, part 2

You may remember that viewer Krystle wrote in about the pedestrian crosswalk at Nellis and Cedar, which is between Bonanza and Stewart:

“The crosswalk is not marked well and people ignore the fact you are there. They need to put flashing lights and mark the crosswalk. I’ve almost been hit several times by speeding drivers. It’s also a clearly marked school zone.”

Krystle, I did hear back from Tony Illia at the Nevada Dept of Transportation. He confirmed that the intersection is set to be restriped as part of the 10-mile Nellis repaving project. He added that an inspection of the school zone flashing lights there shows that they’re not working.

I also got a tip from another viewer, Marc, that Nellis and Cedar is listed as a future city of Las Vegas project on a Regional Transportation Commission website. I’m checking with them and will also stay on top of the school zone signal there.

Krystle, see what you started? Tony, as always, thanks for following up, and Marc, thank you for writing in, too.

Buckle up, drive carefully and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.