LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A follow-up to an earlier viewer email about vandalism on a hiking trail in Red Rock Canyon.

Bruce had written in about the Kraft Mountain Loop trail north of Calico Basin, including pictures, saying:

“Some individuals, likely the same ones, repeatedly vandalize and push over rock filled trail markers.” Adding: “Come on people, a little consideration!”

We heard back from John Asselin with the Bureau of Land Management in Las Vegas.

He says: “We’re aware of this and haven’t been able to repair it because of the extreme heat. It’s disheartening that someone would destroy, in just a few seconds, hours of work meant to help people follow trails and enjoy their time outdoors.”

John added:

“When cooler weather visits us again, the BLM, Friends of Red Rock Canyon and volunteers will be out there cleaning up what vandals have left behind.”

Thanks again to Bruce for bringing this up, and especially to John for the follow-up.

