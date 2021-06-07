What’s Driving You Crazy? – Flashing red and blue lights by the side of the road

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Blue and red flashing lights by the side of the road – and I’m not talking about police cars.

A couple of viewer questions wonder: “What’s the deal with these things popping up in various neighborhoods?”



Thanks to Glenn, Jerry and others for writing in. Larry Hadfield from the Metro Police Public Information Office says they call those things “real-time crime cameras.” Officer Hadfield says Metro installs them in neighborhoods where a spike in crime has been reported and they think having both live and recorded video can help them figure out what’s going on. There are also portable versions of the crime cameras. The video feeds go to Metro and southern nevada law enforcement’s 24/7 “Fusion Center.”

So, Glenn and Jerry, thanks again for writing.

