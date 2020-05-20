What’s Driving You Crazy? – Flashing lights in school zones, even when there’s no school

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Trying to keep your signals straight

A couple of viewers have written in about school zones with flashing traffic signals – even during the pandemic when schools are closed.

Ken wrote: “On Tenaya between Lake Mead and Smoke Ranch the school zone lights are flashing by Cimarron Memorial High School.”

And from Ted: “School zone lights still going on Washington just east of Pecos [near Desert Pines High School].”

The two areas viewers emailed in about are in the City of Las Vegas, with the City’s Margaret Kurtz telling me: “The City of Las Vegas has been asked by CCSD to keep a handful of school flashers going to support food distribution services.”

Here’s something you may not know, as related by Walter Vodrazka over at the Regional Transportation Commission:

Each local entity controls the school flashers in their jurisdiction.

In other words, if a school is in Henderson, the flashing lights are controlled by Henderson. Same for North Las Vegas and Las Vegas. In other words, there is no one entity that control flashers for all schools in the Clark County School District.

Ken and Ted – thanks for writing in.

