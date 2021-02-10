What’s Driving You Crazy? – Financial incentives for whoever wins the contract to rebuild I-15 and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Dept of Transportation is well aware that the I-15/Tropicana rebuilding project is a really big deal.

NDOT’s Tony Illia told me in a zoom conversation that whoever gets the contract will have financial incentives, which he explained in real simple terms: “If the contractor has 48 hours to finish and they’re able to finish in, say, 24 hours, then they can earn a certain amount of money. Now, conversely, of course, should they run late, there’s also penalties attached to that. We’re talking literally a-quarter-of-a-billion-dollar undertaking. Tropicana has changed dramatically over the years with the addition of the T-Mobile arena and Allegiant stadium. It’s due for a makeover now more than ever.”

We’re still about a year away from the start of this proposed two year project – and there’s so much more to tell you about it, so stay tuned. To visit NDOT’s website on the project click here.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE