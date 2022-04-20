PAHRUMP, NV ( KLAS ) – The deadline to chime in on a Nevada Dept of Transportation improvement project for the Redrock Canyon area as well as Blue Diamond and Pahrump is fast approaching.

NDOT Director Kristina Swallow says, “We look forward to developing recommendations for how to continue to operate these roadways safely and efficiently as the region continues to grow.”

It’s called the State Route 160 and State Route 159 Corridor Study.

Swallow says, “As our valley grows, traffic continues to increase on state route 160 primarily due to ongoing growth and development along the corridor.”

State route 160 is the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump. And State Route 159 is Charleston heading west of town to Redrock Canyon, then around to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and the town of Blue Diamond.

According to Swallow, “Recreation activities along State Route 159 are also increasing, which means that we need to look at how we move everyone: people in cars, people on bikes, and people walking.”

If any of that describes you and/or your family, maybe you should check out NDOT’s website.

The deadline is the end of the day next Wednesday, the 27th.

