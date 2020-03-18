What’s Driving You Crazy? – Facetiming while driving???

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A new one for the list of “I can’t believe I saw someone [blank]ing while driving”

I think we’ve all seen most of these:

Eating while driving

How about shaving and driving? ( I suppose that would also include putting on make-up while driving)

And have you seen flossing while driving?

Well, here’s a message I got from Laura:

“A woman facetiming in front of us driving down St. Rose Parkway. She almost plowed into the car in front of her at least 4 times. This drove us crazy!”

I would hope we can all agree that facetiming while driving is a great big: [buzzer sound effect]

Thanks for checking in, Laura. And a shout-out to our son, Guy Tannenbaum, for his “actor portrayal” in all those photos.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.