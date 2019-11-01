What’s Driving You Crazy? – Extended ramp closure on the northern 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An extended ramp closure on the northern 215 beltway could drive you crazy.

Starting Sunday drivers won’t be able to get on or off the northern 215 beltway at Lamb, and Clark County says it’s gonna be this way through November, December and much of January of next year.

Drivers looking to get onto the 215 from northbound Lamb will be detoured west onto Centennial Pkwy over to Pecos where they can go north to the northern beltway.

This is all part of the full freeway build-out of the beltway, which still has the on and off ramps closed at Losee.

The exits and entrances to the northern 215 to and from Pecos and 5th st are up and running.

When all this work is done sometime next year, the northern beltway will be a full freeway from 5th St over toward Range Road (stopping at the railroad tracks just west of Range).

The county’s Dan Kulin tells me there will be temporary message signs to guide you through the work area.

