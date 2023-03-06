LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Chewing up another chunk of Charleston

This time it’s the City of Las Vegas adding another choppy chapter to the checkered changes challenging Charleston drivers. It’s a less-than-a-mile stretch between MLK-&-I-15 and Rancho, but even without construction, traffic through the medical district can be tough.

This $38 million sewer and water main project will also rock Rancho from Oakey to the south of Charleston up to Alta near the 95.

We’re not talking complete closures for either street, but you might be better off avoiding both. The City’s recommended alternates? For east west travel while Charleston is chunked up – Oakey and Alta, or maybe Pinto and Palomino. For north south driving while rancho is a wreck: you might be better off over on Valley View, but you can also try MLK, Shadow Lane or Campbell.

The project is scheduled to run for a year and half. So, doing the math, it’ll be August of 2024 when things get back to whatever “normal” might be.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone

