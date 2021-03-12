What’s Driving You Crazy? – Encouraging words for the long haul ahead in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A message from the top of the construction project food chain where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway. We’re going . . .

“Centennial Bowling!”

We’re just a couple of months into the three-year-long final phase of the project, so there are plenty of delays, detours and headaches before all is said and done. Nevada Department of Transportation director Kristina Swallow has some words of encouragement for the long road ahead:

”This project is focused on keeping motorists safe while providing them better access to the northwest las vegas valley. By reducing vehicle idling, this project will improve air quality. I want to thank our ndot team members and our community partners whose hard work, commitment and dedication continue to make nevada safe and connected.”

We’ll continue to keep you posted on developments along the way. And for the 100,000+ drivers that go through the area every day, hang in there!

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

