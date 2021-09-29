What’s Driving You Crazy? – Eastern is CLOSING under the 95/515

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Big Squeeze on the 95/515 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern is about to get *real-er.*

Thousands of us have gotten to know all too well the brake-light parade of the Big Squeeze during both the morning and afternoon commute.

Brace yourself for a more than just the restriction of two lanes in each direction.

There are ramp closures and some overnight 1-lane-only restrictions next week, but the big deal starts Sunday night with the complete closure of eastern *under* the freeway. NDOT contractors had originally planned to reopen eastern the night of the 10th, but the closure has been *extended* to the 13th.

That bridge over Eastern is going to be replaced – in phases. This closure is so the southbound 95 part of the bridge can be demolished. That’s what the two-lanes of traffic have been about – reshaping the *center* of the freeway, so the north and south lanes can be shifted back and forth to accommodate whatever work may be going on.

Yes, we mentioned the closure of Eastern a couple of days ago. And as important as I want to think our stories are, we could mention the closure all day every day until Sunday – and still – come Sunday night – some folks are going to say, “Nobody told me!”

Please check out the NDOT website – i515project.com – for detailed information.

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.