What’s Driving You Crazy? – Early reviews on the new Centennial Bowl flyover ramp

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Early reviews of the newly opened flyover ramp. Ready? Let’s go . .

“Centennial Bowling!”

When I asked what you think about the direct connection from the north 95 to westbound 215, most of the folks who chimed in have been very positive.

Elisa writes: “It’s great! Plus passengers get a nice view of the Sheep Mountains out to the right side once you make the curve!”

From Jeremy: “Definitely needed, especially as the nw continues to be developed. Very happy its open.”

But Alyson has a concern saying: “The merge section at the end is a huge hazard. Big blind zone.”

NDOT’s Tony Illia replies: “There are clear markings, including four large arrows painted onto the pavement with four freeway signs flanking the roadway. Keep in mind that this is an entirely new freeway ramp, which will require time, patience and alertness before motorists become fully familiar and acclimated.

But my favorite comment is from Eric who writes: “They really made Centennial Bowl a thing! Definitely could have been the Ramen Bowl!

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

