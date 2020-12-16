What’s Driving You Crazy? – Drivers taking too many lanes when turning

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Might be the shortest and sweetest viewer email we’ve gotten.

Here’s the whole email from Lyle, from start to finish – no editing:

“People need to maintain their own lane when making a right turn or left from traffic signals. Not crossing over others right of way. It doesn’t take 2 to 3 lanes to complete a turn. Thank you.”

No anger. No bitterness. Just matter of fact. Now, don’t get me wrong, some of your animated agitated complaints are equally good and trying to make a point, too.

Hope a light bulb goes off for even one driver, Lyle. Thanks for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.