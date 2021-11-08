What’s Driving You Crazy? – Drivers stopped at green lights

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer wondering why cars don’t go when a stoplight turns green

Stephen writes:

“It seems to be a trend: you’re sitting at a stop light, it turns green and cars just sit there as if they’re unsure when to go. ‘It’s green. Go already.’ “

Stephen, I hate to break it to you, but my guess is that those drivers are absolutely sure when it’s time to go: it’s whenever they’re finished with whatever they’re doing – – On. Their. Phone.

Thanks for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, yes: please put down that phone

