What’s Driving You Crazy? – Drivers squeezing turns in bike lanes

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer complains about the ol’ “bike lane – right turn lane squeeze.”

Debbie writes: “What’s driving me crazy are people who use the bike lanes like they’re turn lanes! They get in them well before the broken white lines and then squeeze past other cars to turn. It’s dangerous because I’m waiting to turn legally. Not to mention how dangerous it is for bike riders! People: the bike lane is NOT a turn lane!”

Debbie, you’re right. The nevada DMV says: “Do not drive or park in designated bicycle lanes or paths unless you are turning or in an emergency.”

Bottom line? The bike lane is *not* your right-turn squeezer’s palace.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.