LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer with plenty on his mind when it comes to driving habits on the 215 Beltway. Victor writes:

“The 215 is not a speedway. At least on a speedway everyone knows how to drive since they are professionals, no trucks and everyone’s concentrating only on driving. The left lane is for passing, not parking at 65mph. If you want to drive at the speed limit stay in the center lane. Blocking faster drivers does not make it safer. On the contrary, it creates road rage. If you want to control traffic, become a cop.”

Victor, I can almost hear the cheering from other viewers who wholeheartedly agree with you.

I’m hopeful we can get to a place where everyone does the right thing and we all get where we’re going – safely.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.