What’s Driving You Crazy? – Drainage project squeezes access to VA Hospital

NORTH LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Getting to the Veterans Administration hospital in the far northeast valley may drive you crazy – at least for the next month.

Depending on what part of town you’re coming from, it’s already kind of a trek to get to the VA hospital.

Now – today – the City of North Las Vegas is starting an approximately 30-day storm drainage construction project that’s completely closing Pecos from Centennial Parkway north to the hospital entrance.

During the work, the only way to get to the hospital will be from the north. Drivers who’d normally use Pecos northbound from Centennial Parkway can go west to Losee Road or east to Lamb then north to the 215 and then over to Pecos.

If you have business at the hospital – or if you work there – giving yourself extra time to get around is probably a good idea.

