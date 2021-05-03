What’s Driving You Crazy? – Double whammy on Las Vegas Blvd

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Las Vegas Blvd is proof of the old saying: things can get worse before they get better.

A double whammy paints a perfect picture of two projects happening at once, one from the County, the other from the City of Las Vegas.

I hope all you Junior Traffic Buddies remember that Sahara is the dividing line between the two.

So here’s the latest, starting with Clark County, which controls the Blvd south of Sahara and has been playing a bumpy game of lane bingo for months all as part of their loong repaving project. Here’s the “getting worse” part:

Northbound Las Vegas Blvd is down to one lane from Spring Mountain up to Resorts World. Not a long stretch, but still a traffic-snarling squeeze play. The good news? (if there is any) the week-long lane closures mark the beginning of the end of this part of the project. The closed lanes are getting repaved. It started last night and is scheduled to last until 10am Friday.

By the way, north-enders on The Strip catch a break in the 2nd of the 7-phase plan. Next up: Las Vegas Blvd from Russell Rd down to the 215.

Ok. Quickly to city’s work *north* of Sahara. The 100-foot stretch of Wyoming next to Las Vegas Blvd is closed for pretty much the rest of the month. Probably the bigger effect on traffic is the fact that Las Vegas Blvd is down to one lane in each direction at Wyoming. Try Casino Center or Main to get around, but it’s a tough ride in that whole area. Oakey is back open after it’s month-long closure in April.

Finally: National Work Zone Awareness week was last week, but please don’t take any frustrations out on the men and women in orange. It’s a tough gig.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.