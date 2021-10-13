What’s Driving You Crazy? – Don’t get used to having Eastern back open under the 95/515

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Don’t get used to having Eastern back open under the 95/515.

Yes- the 10-day closure of Eastern is scheduled to wrap up late tonight, but the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s i515project.com website says they’ll be shutting it down again for six days starting Monday the 25th.

At the same time, they’re also scheduled to close Desert Inn again under the freeway between Boulder Highway and Flamingo.

Both closures are for the bridge demolition/replacements that are just part of the overall freeway fix-up project. The 95/515 itself will be open in both work areas while the streets underneath are shut down, although there will be lane restrictions.

If these parts of the freeway are part of your regular commuting habits, I can’t urge you enough to either keep checking that i515 project website, or even signing up for email or text alerts. Just ask the folks at NDOT: it’s sometimes hard to keep up with constantly changing work schedules.

Here’s the link to the project: www.i515project.com

