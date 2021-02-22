What’s Driving You Crazy? – Doing the right thing around crash scenes

Monday. February 22, 2021

by: , 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Some drivers aren’t doing the right thing around emergency scenes.

I got a complaint from someone who’d know. Spencer writes:

“When you see a fire truck, ambulance, police vehicle, or a tow truck at a scene, move over. So many times I’ve been almost clipped cleaning a scene. I’ve seen cars and trucks barely miss officers, fire fighters, EMT’s, and my fellow wrecker operators. Get off the phone, take a moment to slow down, to move over one lane. We all want to go home at the end of the day.”

Glad to help spread the word, Spencer. Stay safe.

And this certainly applies when emergency responders are rolling code. The law is clear: if lights and sirens are coming up behind you – get over to the right as quickly and as safely as possible.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

