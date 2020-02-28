What’s Driving You Crazy? – Delays heading to Redrock Canyon from the south

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Big-time delays for folks heading to Redrock Canyon from the south

The Nevada Dept of Transportation has started a nearly three month project to fix up 9 miles of state highway 159 from Blue Diamond road up to the Redrock Canyon Visitors Center.

Lots of people get to Redrock by taking Charleston westbound from the 215 beltway. But plenty of people come the other way – from the far southwest valley up through the tiny town of Blue Diamond. Those are the folks that will be impacted by this.

NDOT spells it out pretty clearly in their news release:

Here’s the gist of it: the work is scheduled for 6am to 2:30pm and *only* on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – so your weekends won’t be affected – – with Mondays and Fridays tacked on as no work days, too.

And when they *are* working, NDOT says:

Crews will be working 1-mile at a time, using flaggers and pilot cars through construction zones.

This is *not* a full repaving of the highway. NDOT’s Tony Illia says they’re “crack-sealing” the road which he describes as “a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.”

A quick couple of other things: NDOT says

Trail head parking areas in work zones will be closed during flagging operations. And – a note to bicyclists: NDOT says you have to follow all applicable traffic laws, including stopping for flaggers.

The work started a couple of days ago and is currently scheduled to wrap up in mid-May.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.