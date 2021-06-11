What’s Driving You Crazy? – Delayed flyover opening in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A ramp opening update and more from – where else? – the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. You got it: we’re . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

The last freeway-to-freeway flyover bridge in the Centennial Bowl was tentatively scheduled to open next month. I just learned from Nevada Dept of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia that that’s been pushed back to the end of the year.

If you drive there regularly you know I’m talking about the connecter from southbound US95 to the eastbound 215. Like many changes in all our lives, it’s pandemic-related. The ultimate project completion finish line of 2024 hasn’t changed.

Another tidbit from Tony concerns one of the pictures we showed you last week about the expansion of Skypointe. A big step forward for that is the pouring of the top deck for what will be known as “John Herbert Blvd.”

Here’s more on that from the City of Las Vegas:

The new bridge will connect to an existing segment of street currently named John Herbert Boulevard on the north side (that runs between Centennial Parkway and Buffalo Drive) and Sky Pointe Drive on the south side.

Future motorists will have signs on 215 that say “John Herbert / Sky Pointe” and when they get off such as when going westbound, signs will direct them to turn right for John Herbert Boulevard and to turn left for Sky Pointe Drive.

Tony says a crew of 30 workers and two pump trucks poured 902 cubic yards of concrete delivered by 90 mixer truck trips during the overnight hours just this morning.