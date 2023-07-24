LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Maybe we say it too many times when were talking about big road projects: “Avoid the area if you can.” But this time, we really mean it.

We’re again talking about the Formula1 track repaving on and around the Las Vegas Strip ahead of November’s big race.

This week it’s “deja-vu-all-over-again” as work shuts down both eastbound Spring Mountain and westbound Sands at Las Vegas Blvd.

It starts tonight at 9 and is scheduled to run until 9 Friday morning. You’ll still have access to north and southbound lanes of the Blvd – but no crossing The Strip.

And we don’t want to leave out the construction cone slalom events also wreaking havoc on Koval between Harmon and Sands, especially the gridlock you should try to avoid at Flamingo.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

Join the Driving You Crazy conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.