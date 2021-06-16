What’s Driving You Crazy? – Daytime running lights vs. regular headlights

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer complaint about headlights – or the lack of using them.

Lianna writes:

“Please remind your viewers that they MUST turn on their headlights at dusk. Not only is it the law, but it’s dangerous to drive without them at night. Some drivers seem to be under the mistaken impression that daylight running lights [in newer cars] are o.k. But they’re not. Most daylight running lights DO NOT provide tail lights. Until actual lights are turned on, a car can be essentially invisible from the rear until brakes are applied. I have witnessed several near accidents (and I was almost in one of them!).”

Drivers: consider yourself reminded.

Here’s an idea: you know how most cars these days make a noise when you leave the headlights on and open the door after you turn the car off?

Wouldn’t it be cool if the car could make that same noise when you start driving at night and you’ve forgotten to turn the lights on?

Thanks for writing in Lianna.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.