What’s Driving You Crazy? – DAYTIME lane closures on I-11 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Heads-up about losing daytime freeway lanes in Henderson

The Nevada Dept of Transportation is taking away the right lane of both directions on I-11 between Horizon and College Drive. It’s not a big stretch, but the hours of the closures – 7am to 5pm today, tomorrow and Wednesday – could add brake lights and headaches to both morning and afternoon rush hours.

You’ll also be losing the right shoulders of the freeway ramps at Horizon and College.

The good news? The guardrail painting is part of the final phase of upgrades to this part of I-11.

Buckle up, drive carefully

