What’s Driving You Crazy? – Convention Center traffic worse than CES?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you thought convention center traffic during the Consumer Electronics Show was a mess. . . The Nevada Dept of Transportation says, “you ain’t seen nothin’, yet!”

They’ve put out a big heads-up about the Conexpo/Conn-Agg show that runs from Tuesday through Saturday.

The show is described as “North America’s largest construction trade show.” Held every three years in Las Vegas, the event’s website says, “this massive event features the latest equipment advances and newest technology in every aspect of construction.”

Anyone driving around Sahara and Las Vegas blvd has seen the cranes taking up residence there, and NDOT’s notification includes words of caution for that particular intersection as well as for all the streets around the convention center.

The number that should stick out to drivers in the convention’s description is “over 130,000 attendees” (similar to C-E-S), along with 2,800 exhibitors from 170 countries using 2.6 million square feet of display space.

I think you get the idea: unless you’ve got business around the Convention Center or Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd, you should seriously consider avoiding the areas this week. NDOT is much more polite, saying you should:

“Budget additional travel time if passing through the Paradise Road corridor during show days.”

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.