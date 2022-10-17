LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email about construction slowdowns in the Speedway Bowl.

Andrew writes: “A lot of us travel where the 215 ends at I-15 for work around the Amazon facilities. Getting to work early in the morning or getting off in the afternoon, the traffic is horrendous. When will they finish? And why is Range Rd closed off sometimes? To go home I take I-15 south to Lamb and go north to get back on the 215.”

Andrew, first, that’s a good alternative you came up with. Other drivers heading to the northern beltway from the construction area should think about doing the same thing. To answer your question about when the project will end, you may only need that workaround for at another couple of month. The NDOT website – i15north.com – says work *may* wrap up by the end of the year.

